LA County Air Show pushed back to 2020

LANCASTER –The previously announced October 2019 air show dates for the Los Angeles County Air Show have been moved to March 2020 in order to accommodate the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team, organizers announced this week.

“The Blue Angels communicated their desire to kick off their 2020 season at the LACAS at Fox Field in Lancaster. After careful consideration, the LACAS Board of Directors agreed that accommodating the Blue Angels schedule is in the best interest of our Air Show, our fans, and our key stakeholders,” said LACAS President Mike VanKirk.

The year 2020 will feature “doubleheader” events, with shows scheduled in Lancaster and shows scheduled at Edwards Air Force Base.

Air Show dates for 2020 are:

March 21-22, 2020 , at William J. Fox Airfield, Lancaster, featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

, at William J. Fox Airfield, Lancaster, featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Oct. 10-11, 2020, at Edwards Air Force Base, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Organizers said the plan going forward is to rotate bi-annual shows starting in 2021 with the following preliminary dates:

October 15-17, 2021, at William J. Fox Airfield, Lancaster

October 14-16, 2022, at Edwards Air Force Base

The LACAS Board of Directors and senior leadership at Edwards Air Force Base are continuing to work toward solidifying a formal multi-year partnership to conduct air shows within “Aerospace Valley,” according to organizers. This partnership paves the way to resume air shows at Edwards Air Force Base, as the last public air show on the base was in 2009.

“Team Edwards is very excited to move forward with our LACAS partners to bring an air show back to Edwards Air Force Base, the center of the aerospace testing universe,” stated Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing Commander. “Our unique community partnership will establish a one-of-a-kind, world-class Aerospace Valley Air Show that will showcase this amazing location as the primary place on the planet for aerospace expertise, innovation, and partnerships.”

Community Events in 2019

In 2019, Los Angeles County Air Show, Inc. will host key community events, including an interactive Aerospace Valley STEM exhibition at the Antelope Valley Fair, from Aug. 16-25.

“Our commitment to inspire and connect our local youth to STEM has not wavered,” VanKirk said. “This will be a great way to engage both young and seasoned air show fans… as we gear up for an exciting doubleheader air show year in 2020.”.

For updates and information regarding the Los Angeles County Air Show, visit www.lacountyairshow.com.

