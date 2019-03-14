Lancaster teens take 2nd place in California Mayors Cyber Cup

MOORPARK – More than 160 middle and high school students took part in this region’s first California Mayors Cyber Cup competition Feb. 23 at Moorpark College. Students from Lancaster’s Learn4Life/Assurance Learning Academy, on team DoubleSimplex, were awarded second place in the competition.

The DoubleSimplex team included coach Nicholas Carlson and students Jaycob Garcia, Alissa Guzman, Anthony Manzo, Zachary Tucker, Miguel Faddis and Jeremy Wellington.

First place in the competition went to Coast Union High School students in Cambria; while Ventura High School took third place.

The California Mayors Cyber Cup is a statewide cybersecurity contest for middle and high school students. The competition engages students on a real-life cybersecurity threat scenario in which they use technical skills, leading cyber practices and good cyber-hygiene habits to overcome the problem.

The California Mayors Cyber Cup is coordinated by California Cyberhub, an initiative of synED, a Thousand Oaks nonprofit collaboration of public and private education, local and state government and businesses, including the California Community Colleges, California State Universities, GO-Biz, California Department of Technology and Cal-CSIC.

For more information on the California Mayors Cyber Cup, visit: http://ca-cyberhub.org.

[Information via news release from California Cyberhub.]

–