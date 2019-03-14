Annual home show promises “amazing weekend” for home owners, do-it-yourselfers, motorsport fans

LANCASTER – More than 100 vendors and crafters will showcase and demonstrate their products at the 31st annual Home Show and More, happening March 22-24 at the AV Fair and Event Center.

Gates to the Home Show and More open Friday, March 22, from noon to 5 p.m. On Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24, the Home Show will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free, and daily parking is $5.

The event will be an “informational goldmine,” with more than 100 professional Home Show exhibitors demonstrating products and offering time and money-saving advice, according to organizers. Attendees will learn new trends in home décor, smart and creative ways to improve any home, and tips for making gardens or yards more beautiful and efficient.

“Home Show and More is where you’ll get clever ideas [and] see the latest home and landscaping products,” said coordinator Mike Shuck.

The SMART Water Conservation Expo, presented by the Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association, will feature vendors and seminars relevant to conserving water, water efficient landscaping, and gardening. The Craft Fair will feature a wide range of handmade jewelry, crocheted items, and more. Plus, free tomato plants will be available daily while supplies last, and raffles will take place daily at the AV Fair & Event Center booth. The event will also feature pet adoptions, conducted by the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control.

New this year – Motor Mayhem!

New this year, on Saturday, March 23, only, will be a Motorsports event dubbed Motor Mayhem. Mud will fly during four scheduled races — stock figure 8, modified figure 8, autocross, and demolition derby. Alongside Motor Mayhem will be an impressive car show, featuring True Memories Car Club Charities Inc. and Cadillac Kings of the Antelope Valley.

“Home owners, do-it-yourselfers, and motorsport fans will experience an amazing weekend. This year’s event is bigger and better than ever before, with so much to see,” organizers stated in a news release.

For a complete vendor list and event details, visit avfair.com.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center.]

