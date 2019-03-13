Discounts for utilities available for low income Palmdale residents

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale is informing residents of various discount programs available for low income families and individuals to assist with their utilities, internet and phone services.

UTILITIES

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federal program that provides assistance to eligible low-income households to manage and meet their immediate home heating and/or cooling needs. LIHEAP offers several kinds of services to help low-income households, including:

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) – one-time financial assistance to help offset an eligible household’s energy costs (utility bill).

The Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) – assistance to low-income households that are in a crisis situation. Examples include a household that has received a 24- to 48-hour disconnect notice or service termination by its utility company or a household facing an energy-related crisis of life-threatening emergency in the applicant’s household, including a combustible appliance.

LIHEAP Weatherization – free energy efficiency upgrades to low-income households to lower their monthly utility bills, while improving the health and safety of the household’s occupants.

Services offered as a component to LIHEAP services include energy budget counseling, education on basic energy efficiency practices, and instruction on the proper use and maintenance of installed weatherization measures. More Information is available at www.csd.ca.gov/Services/HelpPayingUtilityBills.aspx or by calling 1-866-675-6623.

Southern California Edison (SCE) offers two assistance programs:

California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) – reduces energy bills for eligible customers by about 30 percent.

Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) – reduces electric bills for qualified households by 18 percent.

To see if you qualify, visit www.sce.com/residential/assistance/care-fera.

Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) offers assistance through LIHEAP (see above) and CARE. Funds pledged to assist customers of SoCalGas are distributed through local community-based organizations, assistance agencies and certain government agencies.

SoCalGas CAREs – offers eligible SoCalGas customers a 20 percent discount.

For more information, visit www.socalgas.com/save-money-and-energy/assistance-programs/low-income-home-energy-assistance-program.

INTERNET ACCESS

Spectrum, through the Internet Assist program, offers qualified households high-speed 30 Mbps Internet with no data caps. To qualify, a member of the household must be a recipient of one of the following programs:

The National School Lunch Program (NSLP, free or reduced cost lunch.

The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) of the NSLP.

Supplemental Security Income ( ≥ age 65 only).

Details are available at https://www.spectrum.com/browse/content/spectrum-internet-assist.html.

PHONE

California LifeLine provides discounted home phone and cell phone services to qualified households. Details are available at www.cpuc.ca.gov/General.aspx?id=2752#Types_of_Discounts_Available.

WATER

The Palmdale Water District is offering a Rate Assistance Program for 2019. This program will offer rate assistance to seniors, veterans and low-income households by covering up to 50 percent of monthly service charges. Here are some key factors and eligibility requirements of the program:

Program is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All low income property owners and renters are encouraged to apply.

Priority is provided to customers who are low-income seniors aged 62 and older and veterans.

Customer must be enrolled in SoCal Edison’s or Southern California Gas’ CARE program.

Customer must qualify by income level set forth by the Public Utilities Commission Alternative Rates for Energy occupant-to-income ratio table.

Customer must be a District residential customer with a 1″ or smaller water meter.

Customer must provide required verification and documentation.

Customer must reapply annually and/or each time the customer moves.

Customer must notify the District within 30 if the customer becomes ineligible.

Assistance is not transferable with property or applicant.

The application acceptance period is November through June.

For more information, visit www.palmdalewater.org/customer-service/rate-assistance-program/.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

