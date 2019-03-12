CHP traffic stop in Rosamond yields $13,000 worth of stolen Disneyland merchandise

ROSAMOND – Local California Highway Patrol officers pulled over a motorist last week and found $13,000 worth of stolen Disneyland merchandise packed into the suspect’s car.

It happened Friday, March 8, in the Rosamond area, according to the CHP’s Mojave Office.

“One of our officers stopped a grey Nissan Sentra for driving past a school bus displaying red flashing lights and a stop sign, a violation of 22454(a) of the California Vehicle Code. Upon speaking with the driver, our officer quickly discovered the driver had a suspended license. Upon further investigation, the officer discovered the driver was in possession of over $10,000 of stolen merchandise from Disneyland along with other illegal paraphernalia,” according to a post on the CHP-Mojave Office’s Facebook page.

The CHP Mohave Office’s Twitter account placed the value of the items at $13,000.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was booked into Kern County Jail. The CHP contacted Disneyland security to make arrangements to have the items returned.

“Disneyland can now return to being the happiest place on earth. Well maybe second happiest, because the CHP – Academy is the happiest place on earth!” the CHP Mojave Office said in the Facebook post.

–