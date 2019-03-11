“Tails of Spring” coming to Yellen Dog Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a “Tails of Spring” event this Saturday at Yellen Dog Park.

It’s happening from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the park, located at 5100 East Avenue S in Palmdale. This event is free and open to the public.

“We are looking forward to the bright skies of Spring,” stated Senior Program Leader Joi Christy. “Dress up your dogs and join us as we dance like no one is watching. This free event will allow your dog the opportunity to engage with other dogs inside the enclosure.”

Recreation staff will be on site for park engagement.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

