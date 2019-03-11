Lancaster man missing, suffers from depression

LANCASTER – Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate a 27-year-old Lancaster man who went missing Sunday and suffers from depression.

Nathaniel Marcel Allmond was last seen at 5:40 p.m. Sunday, March 10, when he left his home on the 42800 block of Willow West Court, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Mr. Allmond suffers from depression, and his family is concerned for his well-being,” the news release states.

Allmond is described as black, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with short black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hat and black jacket.

Anyone with information on Allmond’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Sgt. Mike Rodriguez in Missing Persons at 323-890-5500.

