Driver killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A driver died Saturday night after his truck crashed into a car in a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

Isaac Cordon, 30, of Lancaster was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in the intersection of Avenue L and 80th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Cordon was driving a grey truck southbound on 80th Street West when he collided with a white sedan that was traveling westbound on Avenue L, according to the news release.

Cordon was ejected from his truck and the truck landed on top of him, a news photographer reported from the scene.

“Speed appears to be a factor in the collision. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs are a factor,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The sheriff’s news release did not name the other driver or describe the extent of his/her injuries, if any. The cause of the collision is still being investigated and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.

