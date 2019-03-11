Authorities detain two persons of interest in death of girl found on trail

LOS ANGELES – Homicide investigators have detained two persons of interest in the death of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones, whose body was found last week on a Hacienda Heights hiking trail, authorities said.

The development came on Sunday, March 10, as the coroner’s office confirmed the girl’s identity.

Investigators did not release further information about the persons of interest.

“As additional facts are established and verified, investigators anticipate that additional information will be available for release during a press conference later in the week,” according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The girl’s family members created a memorial of candles, flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and photos near where the girl’s body was found.

“Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now,” Anthony Jones, Trinity’s father, said Sunday, March 10, at the memorial site. “I just want answers. I just want justice. She was just the best — full of character, full of life, full of joy.”

Jones said he learned of his youngest daughter’s death through a telephone call.

The girl’s body was located about 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, “partially inside of a black roll-away type duffel bag,” with her head and upper body protruding from the partially zipped bag left at the bottom of an embankment close to Colima Road and the 3400 block of Hacienda Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Department. County workers clearing some brush in the area uncovered the youngster’s remains.

Investigators believe the girl was left in light brush adjacent to the equestrian trail in the late evening hours of March 3, about a day-and-a-half before her body was found.

An autopsy on the body determined she was between 8 and 13 years old, and she was described as black, about 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 55 pounds. The cause of the girl’s death was determined to be a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

The sheriff’s department had released a composite sketch of the girl on Wednesday, March 6, along with photos of a pink long-sleeve top with the words “Future Princess Hero” and gray pants with pandas on them that she was wearing when her body was found.

Initially, some local residents believed the girl might be Skylar Mannie, a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Lancaster in mid-February. But detectives quickly confirmed that the body was not Skylar Mannie. And days later, Skylar Mannie was reportedly found and reunited with her family on Saturday, March 9.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva has directed his investigators to spare no effort to find out what happened to Trinity Love Jones.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

