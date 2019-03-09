Parents of girl left alone in Canyon Country apartment face felony charges

CANYON COUNTRY – The parents of a Canyon Country girl allegedly left alone and later rescued from a second floor window of an apartment complex were charged Friday with felony child endangerment, authorities said.

Lucia Romero, 28, and Gerren Mitchell, 28, are both in jail, with bail set at $100,000.

The case stems from an incident that occurred on Wednesday, March 6.

Around 1:50 p.m., deputies received a call of a small child crying and leaning on the window screen of a second-floor apartment in the 27000 block of Isabella Parkway, the sheriff’s department said.

Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the apartment three minutes later and were asked by deputies if they could help them get into apartment, said fire department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozana.

Authorities were able to get into the apartment at 2:10 p.m. and rescue the girl. The child was wrapped in a deputy’s jacket and carried to an ambulance by a firefighter. Deputies later found and arrested the girl’s parents.

The Department of Child and Family Safety took custody of the girl.

