No tickets sold with all six Mega Millions lottery numbers

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing will grow to $50 million.

There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Friday, March 8, were 4, 9, 42, 62, 68 and the Mega number was 7. The estimated jackpot was $45 million.

The drawing was the second since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

