Motorcyclist killed after crashing into pig in Littlerock

LITTLEROCK – A motorcyclist died Thursday night after he collided with a pig and was ejected from his motorcycle and then hit by a car, authorities said.

Bradley St. John, 57, of Littlerock was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, on Avenue T west of 94th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

St. John was riding a 2017 BMW motorcycle eastbound on Avenue T, at approximately 55 miles per hour, when the motorcycle struck a large pig that was lying in the roadway, the CHP report states.

St. John was ejected onto the roadway and then struck by a 1998 Toyota Sienna that was traveling eastbound on Avenue T.

The car’s driver, 48-year-old Oscar Amaya of Littlerock, had been swerving to avoid the downed motorcycle when he too struck the pig and then struck St. John, according to the CHP report.

Amaya and his passenger, 45-year-old Marilyn Navarro of Littlerock, were not injured in the crash.

“Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer R. Rockafellow of the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

