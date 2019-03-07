SAVES to host AV Homeless Connect Day March 14

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services will host an Antelope Valley Homeless Connect Day next week.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 14, at SAVES, located at 1002 East Avenue Q-9 in Palmdale.

The event is a collaboration between Los Angeles County service providers and non-profit agencies that will provide free services to homeless people in need of assistance. Veterans are welcome and encouraged to participate. Free lunch will be provided.

Services will be available in the areas of employment, housing, veteran services, immunizations and vaccinations, re-entry services, mental health, LGBTQIA support, transitional age services and clothing/hygiene giveaways.

Participating agencies include Tarzana Treatment Centers, Antelope Valley Community Clinic, Antelope Valley Outreach, Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, City of Palmdale’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), Mildries Road Foundation Inc., Penny Lane Centers, Olive Support Services, Antelope Valley Partners for Health, Mental Health America of Los Angeles, Valley Oasis and Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.

For more information, call 661-267-5191.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

