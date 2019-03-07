Authorities: Girl found dead in Hacienda Heights is not missing Lancaster girl

LOS ANGELES – Authorities are continuing their investigation into the death of a girl believed to be between 8 and 13 years old whose body was found on Tuesday partially inside a large duffel bag near an equestrian trail in the Hacienda Heights area.

The sheriff’s department Thursday morning reported that the victim is not Skylar Mannie, a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Lancaster on Feb. 14. [Read more on Skylar’s dissappearance here.]

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released a composite sketch of the girl found dead in the Hacienda Heights area. She is described as black, about 4 feet 5 inches tall and 55 pounds. She was found wearing a pink long-sleeve top with the words “Future Princess Hero” and gray pants with pandas on them [see image above].

County workers clearing some brush in the area south of Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive came across the youngster’s remains about 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5.

The girl’s body was “found partially inside of a black roll-away type duffel bag,” with her head and upper body protruding from the partially zipped bag, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“No obvious signs of trauma were found on the victim’s body,” the news release states.

Authorities expect an autopsy to be done within the next day or two to determine how the girl died. Investigators believe the body was left in light brush adjacent to the equestrian trail in the late evening hours of Sunday, March 3.

Investigators initially believed the child was between 7 and 10 years old, but now believe the girl — described as “skinny” and “small in nature” — may have been anywhere between 8 and 13 years old.

Detectives have reached out to the county Department of Children’s Services and missing child organizations, along with school districts, to try to determine her identity.

Investigators do not know if the girl was alive or dead when she was placed inside the bag.

The motive at this time is unknown, sheriff’s officials said. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

Lancaster girl still missing

Authorities are still seeking the public’s help to find Skylar Mannie, a 13-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home in Lancaster on Feb. 14, around 2 p.m. Someone matching Skylar’s description was reportedly seen Feb. 15, at Target near 10th Street West and Avenue K, according to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Skylar is described as a black female, with black hair and brown eyes, who stands around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with the word “LOVE” on it, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the location Skylar Mannie is encouraged to contact Detective Tanner at 661-948-8466.

Previous related story: Help local detectives find missing Lancaster girl

