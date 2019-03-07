Collision in Lancaster injures four, two of them children

LANCASTER – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Lancaster injured four people, two of them children.

At least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage of the crash, which was reported about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in the area of North 70th Street East and East Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two of the patients were in critical condition and two suffered moderate injuries, according to a fire department dispatcher.

All four were airlifted from the scene, three to Northridge Hospital Medical Center and one to Antelope Valley Hospital, the dispatcher said.

The collision is still under investigation and details were not immediately available on the circumstances that led to the crash.

Note: We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

