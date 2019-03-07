Canyon Country couple arrested on suspicion of child endangerment

CANYON COUNTRY – A Canyon Country couple was in custody Thursday after allegedly leaving their young daughter alone, authorities said.

Gerren Mitchell and Lucia Romero, both 28, were arrested on Wednesday, March 6, and booked on suspicion of child endangerment, according to the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Station. Each was held on $100,000 bail.

Deputies went to a two-story apartment building on Isabella Parkway on Wednesday afternoon after neighbors called 911.

Arriving deputies saw the toddler looking out from inside a second- story window and pushing against a screen. A deputy stood beneath the window in case the child fell through, and firefighters were summoned to the scene.

“The cops were trying to get into the apartment on the corner (of the building) because the kid was standing in the window sill almost about to fall out of the screen. They were worried that the screen was going to come loose and the kid was going to hit the ground,” a neighbor told KCAL9.

“So they called the fire department to come over and the fire department came over and they were ready to get the ladder out when the cop got in, somehow, and got the kid before the screen came off. And he pulled the kid away from the screen, and they couldn’t figure out where the mother was,” the neighbor said.

