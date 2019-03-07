AV felon pleads to criminal threats, firearm possession, cruelty to animal

NEENACH – A felon who was discovered with multiple firearms and 12 starving Chihuahuas on his Neenach property last year pleaded no contest Thursday to multiple charges, authorities announced.

Ignacio Jesus Adame, 43, entered pleas to one count of criminal threats and three counts each of possession of firearm by a felon and cruelty to an animal, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Adame was immediately sentenced to seven years in state prison as a result of the negotiated plea, said Deputy District Attorney Amarilla Blondia.

The case stems from an incident that occurred Nov. 21, 2018, at a home in the Neenach area of the Antelope Valley.

Adame threatened to shoot water company employees who went to his property to disconnect the meter, according to evidence presented at the preliminary hearing.

When deputies executed a search warrant at the home as a result of the threat, they discovered 12 starving Chihuahuas, 23 firearms, large capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition, the prosecutor said.

Once the dogs were seized by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, they were nursed back to health and were eventually adopted.

