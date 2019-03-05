Community Volunteer Resource Fair this Saturday at AV Mall

PALMDALE – Continuing its Season of Service programs, the city of Palmdale will host its fourth Community Volunteer Resource Fair on this Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center court of the Antelope Valley Mall, located at 1233 Rancho Vista Boulevard.

Participating agencies will include:

Alternatives to Violence Project

American Red Cross

AV Fairy Godmother Project

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles [CHIRLA]

City of Palmdale

Forget Us Not Community Services

Friends of the Palmdale City Library

Green Thumb

Lange Foundation Safety Net Program

NAMI Antelope Valley

Palmdale Animal Care Center

Palmdale City Library

Palmdale Sports/Recreation

Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable

South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES)

Valley Oasis

Vets 4 Veterans

“Stop by and visit with local agencies to learn about volunteer, donation and engagement opportunities,” stated Community Programs Coordinator Trish Jones. “Exhibitors will emphasize volunteer positions, student service hour opportunities and service project ideas.”

For more information, please call 661-267-5473.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

