Man struck by vehicle, killed in Newhall [updated]

NEWHALL – A man died Sunday evening after he was struck by a vehicle at a three-way intersection in Newhall, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:16 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Lyons and Railroad avenues, according to Sgt. W. Waterman of the Santa Clarita sheriff’s station.

The driver stopped at the scene and waited for deputies to arrive, Waterman said. He did not know whether the victim was crossing outside of a crosswalk at the time.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Further details on the circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

UPDATE: The deceased has been identified as Cecilio Vasquez, a 61-year-old homeless man, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

