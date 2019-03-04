Lackey honors Fran Marroquin as 36th Assembly District ‘Woman of the Year’

SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) on Monday honored Fran Marroquin as the 2019 Woman of the Year for the 36th Assembly District, during a special Assembly ceremony at the State Capitol. Marroquin has been a longtime advocate for improving access to higher education for Antelope Valley students. She is the co-owner of Marro Real Estate, M-1 Car Wash, and 30 McDonald’s restaurants.

“It is a blessing to be able to give back to the community and help pave the way for others to pursue their dreams,” Marroquin said. “Hard work and education are the basis for my success. Providing opportunities to support others in their pursuit of a higher education is one way for me to pay it forward.”

Marroquin is a leader in the Antelope Valley when it comes to improving access to higher education for local youth. Her mission is to increase enrollment of Latino students in higher education and in 2013, she created the “Chasing Your Dreams” scholarship, awarding more than 400 students with scholarships totaling over $100,000.

“Fran Marroquin is a true philanthropist who has devoted herself to helping the youth of our community,” said Lackey. “She has impacted the lives of many Antelope Valley children and, without her, many of our youth would not have the opportunity to attend college.”

Held annually, the Woman of the Year ceremony celebrates California’s extraordinary women. The first ceremony was held in 1987 to help commemorate Women’s History Month. The event has become an annual Capitol tradition to salute women who have done outstanding community service. Honorees are presented with a framed certificate from the State Assembly recognizing their outstanding contributions during a ceremony in the Assembly chambers.

[Information via news release from the Office of Assemblyman Tom Lackey.]

