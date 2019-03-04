Help detectives find Army veteran, missing since Jan. 2018

SAUGUS – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department — as part of its Missing Monday public advisory — is seeking the community’s help in locating Jason Alen Brice, a U.S. Army Veteran who has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 2018.

Brice, 53, was last seen at his job in Saugus on Jan. 10, 2018, according to Missingveterans.com. He went on a four day vacation and did not return to work. Then he contacted his boss on Jan. 16, 2018, and has not been seen or heard from since, according to the website.

Brice is described as white, around 5 feet 11 inches tall, about 320 pounds, with brown/gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Jason Alen Brice is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit, Sergeant Nava, Detective Abraham or Detective Pereida at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).