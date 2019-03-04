General Plan Advisory Committee applications extended to March 18

PALMDALE – The deadline has been extended, and the City of Palmdale is now accepting applications for General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) members up until Monday, March 18, authorities announced.

The GPAC is a committee of community representatives who will meet and collaborate to provide community insight throughout the city’s general plan update process. Applicants must be residents of Palmdale and be willing and able to attend meetings which will be called as needed and generally held in the Palmdale Development Services Conference Room, located at 38250 Sierra Highway, Palmdale.

This is a non-paid position.

Applications are available on the city’s website at www.CityofPalmdale.org and in the City Clerk’s office, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C. Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume. Applications may be mailed, hand delivered to the City Clerk’s office, or submitted by e-mail to cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org.

The application deadline is Monday, March 18, 2019, by 6 p.m.

If appointed, a completed Statement of Economic Interests would be required.

“This is a great opportunity to be involved in what Palmdale will look like in the future,” stated Palmdale’s Communications Manager John Mlynar.

For more information, call the City Clerk at 66-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

