Palmdale man charged in South Dakota bank robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 36-year-old Palmdale man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a South Dakota bank robbery, authorities said.

Terrell Maurice Brunston was indicted on Dec. 4, 2018, and he pleaded not guilty in federal court on Feb. 21, 2019, according to a news release by the U.S. Justice Department.

The indictment alleges that on Nov. 15, 2016, Brunston “aided and abetted by another person, took and attempted to take money belonging to the First National Bank, located in Sioux Falls, SD… and assaulted and put in jeopardy the life of another person by the use of a firearm.”

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 25 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Brunston was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial, which has been set for April 30, 2019.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

