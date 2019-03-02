Overnight 405 ramp closures near LAX scheduled to begin Sunday

LOS ANGELES – Some ramps on the 405 Freeway near Los Angeles International Airport will be closed overnight beginning Sunday for construction work and officials are warning anyone heading to or from the airport to allow extra time and use alternate routes.

The closures are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 3, and will occur nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, according to Caltrans.

The southbound off-ramps to La Tijera Boulevard, Florence Avenue/Manchester Boulevard and eastbound Century Boulevard will be closed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can reach the airport by using westbound Century Boulevard or the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway.

The southbound on-ramp from eastbound Century Boulevard will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists can access the southbound side of the San Diego Freeway from the Glenn Anderson Freeway, according to Caltrans.

The Century Boulevard on- and off-ramps on the northbound side of the freeway will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to Caltrans.

“Motorists can reach LAX and other Century Boulevard destinations by using I-105 or Imperial Highway to northbound Aviation Boulevard,” according to a Caltrans statement. “Motorists can access northbound I-405 from I-105 or La Tijera Boulevard.”

