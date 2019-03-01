Woman, 62, riding a bicycle fatally injured in Newhall

NEWHALL – A woman riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning in Newhall.

It happened around 7:05 a.m. Friday, March 1, on Railroad Avenue at 15th Street, according to a news release from the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station.

“[Responding deputies] discovered an adult bicyclist in the roadway suffering from major injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle. The bicyclist, identified as a female adult, 62, was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries,” the news release states.

“The driver of the car, a female adult in her 50s, was not injured. The cause of the collision is under active investigation,” the news release states.

The victim’s name was not immediately released. It was not immediately known if the driver was cited or arrested.

Authorities did not name the driver.

The sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station is asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call them at 661-255-1121.

–