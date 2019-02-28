The Antelope Valley Times

Palmdale charter school settles sex discrimination lawsuit

Founded by Muslim community leaders in 2001, Guidance Charter School was shutdown by the Palmdale School District last year. [File]
PALMDALE – The now-defunct Guidance Charter School in Palmdale will pay $8,000 to settle a sex discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency announced Thursday.

Guidance Charter School was determined to have paid a female math tutor a lower hourly rate than her male counterpart despite their jobs being the same, according to the EEOC. The agency said the employee complained of the unequal pay and the school failed to address the pay discrepancy.

Such conduct violates the Equal Pay Act of 1963 and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, according to the EEOC, which filed the suit in Los Angeles federal court after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation agreement through its conciliation process.

“We continue to see pay disparity between men and women in all different industries,” said Anna Park, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Los Angeles district office. “We encourage employers to evaluate their pay structure to ensure gender equity in pay.”

According to the California Department of Education’s website, Guidance Charter School has been closed since June 30, 2018.

The school was founded in 2001 by Muslim community leader Kamal Al-Khatib, who promised a non-religious educational program that would include Arabic language classes.

In January 2018, the Palmdale School District voted to close Guidance Charter School, citing questionable financial practices and poor academic performance.

The shutdown came as Guidance Charter school was constructing an 87,000-square-foot campus on Avenue R and 40th Street East, paid for with nearly $30 million in tax-free bonds, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times. [Read the Los Angeles Times story here.]

Previous related story: Feds sue Palmdale charter school for alleged pay discrimination

 

  1. Shocked that Rex didn’t lead the charge on this one. He’s not a big fan of Muslims. Remember how he supported Sherry Marquez when she was spouting her Islamophobic garbage on Facebook. Or how he freaked out about a dead Muslim terrorist being buried in Rosamond. Seriously, he went berzerk over a DEAD person.

    Then again, Rex has a long record of supporting homophobes/anti Semites like Stan Muhammad. We also can’t forget Rex’s racist hit mailers against African American Johnathan Ervin when he called him a Gang Candidate.

    Reply

  2. This is very deceiving story title , this case has nothing to do with anything sexual , this is a. Ask about discrimination of gender pay difference , the way you write this title makes it sound that is a sexual case. You always try to use the religion card to attract readers to read you story because being a Muslim has nothing to do with this case , I wish you retract your story title and try to be more objective journalist

    Reply

    • There is nothing “deceiving” about it! You paid male tutors more money than female tutors. You committed discrimination on the basis of someone’s sex. That is illegal and intolerable, and there is no excuse for it.

      If you don’t want to play by the rules, then you should consider leaving the Antelope Valley, the State of California and possibly even the United States of America!

      Reply

    • “Palmdale charter school settles sex discrimination lawsuit”, it is obvious to anyone with a brain this means gender discrimination.

      Reply

  3. >In addition to monetary relief, Guidance Charter School will review and revise its policies and procedures, as necessary, regarding compliance with the EPA and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act; implement training to all employees regarding equal pay practices, sex discrimination, and retaliation; develop a centralized tracking system for policy dissemination and discrimination, unequal pay, or retaliation complaints; and submit annual reports to the EEOC verifying compliance with the decree.

    Well, since the charter school is dead, this is a moot point. But $8,000. Wow. Yeah, that’ll teach them a lesson. That’s like $200 after legal fees.

    Reply

