Man who worked for DCFS sentenced in child porn case

LOS ANGELES – A man who worked for the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services was ordered Thursday to register as a sex offender for life and to complete 52 weeks of sex offender counseling in connection with his no contest plea to possessing and distributing child pornography.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dorothy B. Reyes also ordered Carlos Enrique Castillo, 55, to serve five years probation and to forfeit five devices that were seized under a search warrant, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The judge suspended a two-year state prison term that Castillo will not have to serve unless he violates the terms of his probation.

Castillo had faced a maximum of eight years and four months in state prison in connection with his Feb. 5 plea — not negotiated with the District Attorney’s Office — to five felony counts of distribution of obscene matter and one felony count of possession of more than 600 images of child or youth pornography.

Castillo was a DCFS employee during the six-month period, beginning in October 2017, that he sent files containing video and images of child pornography through the Internet using his personal computer, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Castillo was arrested last June and released the same day on bond.

