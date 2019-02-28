Man shot, killed in Lake LA, suspect sought

LAKE LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed at a home in Lake Los Angeles Wednesday night, and authorities are searching for his killer.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, on the 39400 block of 167th Street East, Lake Los Angeles, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies from Lancaster Station responded… regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, gunshot victim call. Upon their arrival, they located a male Hispanic adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release states.

The name or age of the victim was not immediately released.

During the investigation, detectives learned that two neighbors were inside the home arguing, then gun shots were heard and a man was seen running away from the location and out of view, according to the news release. That person has not been identified and is considered a person of interest.

The weapon used in the killing was not recovered, and a motive for the shooting was not disclosed.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222- 8477.

