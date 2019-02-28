Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspect. If you recognize him and know where he might be located, contact detectives using the information beneath the suspect’s photo or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – Petty theft suspect

If you recognize this man, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for petty theft.

He is accused of stealing items from a local business.

The suspect is described as a white male with tattoos on his left arm. He was last seen driving a white or silver BMW wagon.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is urged to contact Detective Parisi at 661-948-8466.

