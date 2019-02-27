Palmdale to host free identity theft and scam prevention presentation

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s neighborhood services department will host an Identity Theft and Scam Prevention presentation next week.

It’s happening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Palmdale City Council Chamber, located at 38250 Sierra Hwy, Suite B. This presentation is free and open to the public.

Topics covered will include:

Identity Theft. How identity theft occurs, how to minimize your risk and what to do if you become a victim of identity theft.

Scams, Schemes and Cons. How to identify the many scams out there and how to avoid becoming a victim.

Internet Scams and Online Safety. How crooks use the computer to steal your personal information, scam you out of money and what you can do to stop it.

“March 3 through March 9 is National Consumer Protection Week and the City of Palmdale is offering this free presentation on how to be a safe consumer while protecting your identity and avoiding scams both online and by phone,” stated Palmdale Public Safety Supervisor Kery German. “We want to arm our residents with some tools to limit the harm, frustration and expense that can accompany the many types of scams out there.”

For more information, contact Palmdale’s Crime Prevention Office at 661-267-5170.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

