Officials celebrate grand opening of skate park in Castaic

CASTAIC – County officials and community groups celebrated the completion of the Castaic Sports Complex Skate Park Project with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

“Today we unveil the much-needed Skatepark with our youth and leaders at the Castaic Sports Complex,” stated Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “The Castaic community expressed their need for the skatepark, and we are proud to invest in a recreational space that will be enjoyed for years to come. ”

Local residents expressed the need for a local skate park at community meetings held in 2015. The following year, the Board of Supervisors approved funding for the Castaic Sports Complex Skate Park Project, which was to include a new in-ground skate park with sports lighting, a covered seating area, and perimeter walkways.

The project was funded from several sources: Net County Cost ($900,000), County Excess Funds ($300,000), and Specified Excess Funds Available to the Fifth Supervisorial District, pursuant to the Los Angeles County Safe Neighborhood Parks Proposition of 1996 ($100,000), for a total of $1,300,000.

The Board of Supervisors awarded a design-build contract to Spohn Ranch, Inc. in June 2017, and construction began on the project in January 2018.

The 10,000 square-foot Castaic Skate Park marks the 12th total skate structure in parks overseen by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.

“This is another great addition to the Castaic Sports Complex and shows the ongoing commitment of the Fifth Supervisorial District Office and the Board of Supervisors” said John Wicker, Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Director. “With the support of Supervisor Barger, we are proud to offer thoughtfully-designed spaces for our park patrons to enjoy.”