“Little Hats, Big Hearts” spotlights congenital heart defects

LANCASTER – In celebration of American Heart Month, babies born at Antelope Valley Hospital in February received handmade red hats as part of the Little Hats, Big Hearts program.

AVH is one of 30 Los Angeles-area hospitals participating in the program, which raises awareness of heart disease — the number one killer of Americans — and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country.

“While most of the 4,700 babies we deliver annually are strong and healthy, some arrive with critical health needs like congenital heart defects,” stated hospital CEO Ed Mirzabegian. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the American Heart Association to bring awareness to this important issue and provide a little handmade gift to our new parents.”

“Our goal with Little Hats, Big Hearts is not only to raise awareness, but also to encourage moms to live heart-healthy and help their children grow healthy and strong,” stated Shawn Casey, Affiliate Development Officer for the American Heart Association. “We send our message of thanks to the volunteers who hand-made every hat with love, as well as the participating hospitals.”

AVH and the American Heart Association hosted a Heart Month celebration Tuesday that featured newborn babies and recognized the Antelope Valley Blanketeers, a local group of crocheters and knitters who create hundreds of baby caps for the American Heart Association each year.

The Little Hats, Big Heart program provides hats to hundreds of thousands of newborn babies in 40 states across the country. For more information on the program, visit www.heart.org/LittleHatsBigHearts.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

–