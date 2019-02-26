Palmdale’s “Season of Service” continues Saturday with cleanup at Barrel Springs Trail

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s “Season of Service” continues this Saturday, March 2, with a Community Cleanup event at the Barrel Springs Trail.

Participants will meet at the Barrel Springs Park & Ride, located at Pearblossom Highway and 25th Street East. Registration will take place from 8 to 8:30 a.m. on location. Work will begin at 8:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves and rakes. Volunteers under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must complete a Release of Liability (available at www.cityofpalmdale.org or at event registration).

“Make a difference in your community by [participating in] Palmdale’s 6th annual Season of Service,” stated Community Programs Coordinator Trish Jones. “Our theme this year is Serve, Learn, Give, and between now and May there are many opportunities to volunteer your time, learn about the community and give back in areas that are meaningful to you.”

Palmdale residents last year donated more than 35,000 volunteer service hours.

“If you have an idea for a project or you want to participate in something but you’re not quite sure what, give us a call at 661-267-5473 and we can help your identify areas of interest,” Jones added.

The remaining 2019 Season of Service events include:

Community Volunteer Resource Fair – Saturday, March 9

Antelope Valley Mall – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Local agencies will be on hand to provide information about volunteering, donating and engaging opportunities.

Partners: AV Mall and AV Volunteer Coordinators Group

SAVES Spring Cleaning – Saturday, March 30

1002 E. Ave. Q-12. Time: 8 – 8:30 a.m. registration; 8:30 a.m. project begins.

Community Cleanup: Courson Park/Neighborhood – Saturday, April 6

Time: 8 – 8:30 a.m. registration; 8:30 a.m. project begins.

Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves and rakes.

Community Cleanup – Old Harold Road – Saturday, May 4

Time: 8 – 8:30 am registration; 8:30 am project begins.

Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves and rakes.

Stamp Out Hunger – Part 1 – – Saturday, May 11

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Location: SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Time: Varied. Complete list at www.cityofpalmdale.org

Partner with local letter carriers for the 25th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Food assists local families in need.

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Stamp Out Hunger—Part 2 – Saturday, May 18

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Location: SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Time: Registration from 8 to 8:30 am.

Help SAVES process donations from the Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for community distribution.

For more information on Palmdale’s 2019 Season of Service, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/Engaged.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

