Report finds more than one-third of L.A. County’s homeless are black

by

Skid Row homeless
LOS ANGELES  – A new report highlighting the elevated levels of homelessness among black people in Los Angeles County is a “critical first step” in addressing the disparities affecting the African-American community, according to Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

Black people represent 9 percent of the general population in Los Angeles County yet comprise 40 percent of the population experiencing homelessness, according to a report by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Ad Hoc Committee.

Ridley-Thomas was among more than 100 county and community leaders who gathered Monday morning to discuss the report at the California African American Museum in Exposition Park.

“This report is a critical first step to address the collective failings of systems and institutions that — de facto and de jure — have been designed to deliver the painful disparities that affect so many of our brothers and sisters,” Ridley-Thomas said. “Hard work lies ahead to counter this tragic inheritance.”

The report, which includes 67 recommendations, concludes that racism, discrimination and unconscious bias in public systems and institutions have contributed to homelessness.

Among the recommendations is that the county should work to improve data collection, analysis and collaborative research to better understand and track issues affecting black people experiencing homelessness, and to advance racially equitable policies, programs and funding across institutions, homeless service providers, and city and county agencies.

The full report can be found at https://bit.ly/2tCZflC.

  1. “The report, which includes 67 recommendations, concludes that racism, discrimination and unconscious bias…”

    Alcohol and drug abuse, mental illness, lack of education/skills, and unemployability…

  2. Of course this is sanctuary city did discriminate against everyone except for Hispanics it’s ridiculous build the damn wall

    • One thing that I might “blame on whites” is how you insist on making everything about you. That was the personal you, Gil, not the ‘you white people.’ YOU look at an article about the hard statistical realities showing inequities in our society, and your first response, no doubt while tucked in your cozy little suburban castle, is some sort of ‘oh woe is me’ nonsense about how picked on you are. Disgusting.

