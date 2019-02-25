Report finds more than one-third of L.A. County’s homeless are black

LOS ANGELES – A new report highlighting the elevated levels of homelessness among black people in Los Angeles County is a “critical first step” in addressing the disparities affecting the African-American community, according to Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

Black people represent 9 percent of the general population in Los Angeles County yet comprise 40 percent of the population experiencing homelessness, according to a report by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Ad Hoc Committee.

Ridley-Thomas was among more than 100 county and community leaders who gathered Monday morning to discuss the report at the California African American Museum in Exposition Park.

“This report is a critical first step to address the collective failings of systems and institutions that — de facto and de jure — have been designed to deliver the painful disparities that affect so many of our brothers and sisters,” Ridley-Thomas said. “Hard work lies ahead to counter this tragic inheritance.”

The report, which includes 67 recommendations, concludes that racism, discrimination and unconscious bias in public systems and institutions have contributed to homelessness.

Among the recommendations is that the county should work to improve data collection, analysis and collaborative research to better understand and track issues affecting black people experiencing homelessness, and to advance racially equitable policies, programs and funding across institutions, homeless service providers, and city and county agencies.

The full report can be found at https://bit.ly/2tCZflC.

