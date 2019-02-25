Two Palmdale natives join 830-mile memorial ruck march

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. – Two Palmdale natives have joined 18 other special tactics airmen to ruck 830 miles across five states in honor of the 20 special tactics airmen killed in action since 9/11.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sergeant Nate Wright and Staff Sergeant Patrick Doyle volunteered to ruck with their teammates in honor of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, a special tactics combat controller who was killed in Afghanistan on Nov. 27, 2018.

Elchin’s vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, while he was deployed in support of OPERATION Freedom’s Sentinel, also killing U.S. Army Capt. Andrew Ross and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Emond. U.S. Army Sgt. Jason McClary died later as a result of injuries sustained from the IED.

The ruck marchers departed Feb. 22 from Medina Annex at Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas. They are scheduled to arrive at Hurlburt Field, Fla. on Mar. 4.

Special tactics airmen begin their training at Medina Annex and become combat ready upon graduation of the Special Tactics Training Squadron at Hurlburt Field, thus the march route mimics the training passage airmen endure.

A memorial baton inscribed with the names of the fallen is carried throughout the ruck march:

Master Sgt. William McDaniel of Greenville, Ohio, Special Tactics Pararescueman, Feb. 22, 2002

Staff Sgt. Juan Ridout of Oak Harbor, Wa., Special Tactics Pararescueman, Feb. 22, 2002

Master Sgt. John Chapman of Windsor Locks, Conn., Special Tactics Combat Controller, Mar. 4, 2002

Senior Airman Jason Cunningham of Camarillo, Calif., Special Tactics Pararescueman, Mar. 4, 2002

Staff Sgt. Scott Sather of Clio, Mich., Special Tactics Combat Controller, April 8, 2003

Capt. Derek Argel of Lompoc, Calif., Special Tactics Officer, May 30, 2005

Capt. Jeremy Fresques of Clarksdale, Ariz., Special Tactics Officer, May 30, 2005

Staff Sgt. Casey Crate of Spanaway, Wash., Special Tactics Combat Controller, May 30, 2005

Senior Airman Adam Servais of Onalaska, Wis., Special Tactics Combat Controller, Aug. 19, 2006

Technical Sgt. Scott Duffman of Albuquerque, N.M., Special Tactics Pararescueman, Feb. 18, 2007

Technical Sgt. William Jefferson of Norfolk, Va., Special Tactics Combat Controller, Mar. 22, 2008

Staff Sgt. Timothy Davis of Aberdeen, Wash., Special Tactics Combat Controller, Feb. 20, 2009

Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez of El Paso, Texas, Special Tactics Combat Controller, Sep. 16, 2010

Senior Airman Mark Forester of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Special Tactics Combat Controller, Sep. 29, 2010

Technical Sgt. John Brown of Tallahassee, Special Tactics Pararescueman, Aug. 6, 2011

Technical Sgt. Daniel Zerbe of York, Pa., Special Tactics Pararescueman, Aug. 6, 2011

Staff Sgt. Andrew Harvell of Long Beach, Calif., Special Tactics Combat Controller, Aug. 6, 2011

Capt. Matthew Roland of Lexington, Ky., Special Tactics Officer, Aug. 26, 2015

Staff Sgt. Forrest Sibley of Pensacola, Special Tactics Combat Controller, Aug. 26, 2015

Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin of Hookstown, Pa., Special Tactics Combat Controller, Nov. 27, 2018

For more information, updates and to track the Special Tactics memorial ruck march, visit: https://www.facebook.com/AirForceSpecialTactics/ or https://www.instagram.com/air_force_special_tactics/.

[Information via news release from the 24th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs office.]

