No children involved in school bus crash in Lake LA

LAKE LOS ANGELES – A vehicle and a school bus with no children aboard collided Monday afternoon in the Lake Los Angeles area, leaving one person in critical condition and another with lesser injuries, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 1:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, near East Avenue N-8 and 170th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One person was trapped and had to be freed from the wreckage.

The critically injured patient was airlifted to a hospital and the other victim, who was in stable condition, was taken to a hospital via ambulance, according to the fire department.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, and additional details were not immediate available.

Editor’s note: We will update this story when more details become available.

