Authorities ID motorist killed in crash near Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified a motorist who was killed in a three-vehicle collision in the Palmdale area Saturday afternoon.

Tyron Jackson, 38, of Los Angeles died at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, on the 10200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to the coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol.

The other two motorists suffered minor injuries.

The cause crash remains under investigation.

Editor’s note: We will update this story when more details become available.

–