Reminder: Bridal Show at AV Fairgrounds this Sunday

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Fair and Events Center will host its 15th annual Bridal Show this Sunday, Feb. 24, from noon to 5 p.m, at the H.W. Hunter Pavilion at the AV Fairgrounds, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster.

Admission is free and parking is $5.

Couples looking to tie the knot will interact with nearly 100 vendors and exhibitors offering ideas and advice on staging a flawless wedding and reception.

The event will feature everything from invitations to wedding cake samples, photography to flowers, decorations to disc jockeys, and jewelry to catering services. Many vendors will have special offers and giveaway only for those attending the event.

The A.V. Fair and Event Center booth will showcase food samples prepared by Friends of the Antelope Valley Fair (in-house catering service). Representatives at the booth will also offer creative ideas for private events held in Fairgrounds buildings, which are available for weddings, receptions, Quinceañeras and other special events.

This year’s event will feature a fashion show, presented by Quinceañeras by R&R at 1 p.m., and another show at 3 p.m., presented by David’s Bridal and Men’s Wearhouse. Drawings will be held during the shows for valuable prizes.

The Fun After Forty Ballroom Dance Club also will perform on the fashion show stage, and limousine rides on-site will be conducted by Desert Star Limousines.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center.]