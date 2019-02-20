Person killed in two-vehicle crash on AV Freeway transition road

SANTA CLARITA – A person was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a car that ended up partially underneath the rear of a big rig on a freeway transition road in the Santa Clarita area.

The crash was reported about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, on the truck lane transition roadway from the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway to the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics pronounced the driver of the Mercedes-Benz dead at the scene, according to the county fire department. Information was not immediately available on the motorist’s gender or identity.

The transition road was closed while an investigation was conducted, triggering a several-mile traffic backup.

Editor’s note: We’ll update this story when more details become available.

