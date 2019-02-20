Mother, children injured in suspected DUI crash in Lancaster [updated]

LANCASTER – A suspected DUI driver lost control of her car shortly after picking up her two daughters from school in Lancaster Tuesday evening, leaving her younger child hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, on the 3100 block of East Avenue I, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Gifford C. Cole Middle School is located at 3126 East Avenue I.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates the driver of the vehicle, female Black 31 years old, had just picked up her two children from school. She then sped through the parking lot at a high rate of speed and collided with a light pole,” the sheriff’s news release states.

“The first passenger, a female Black 6 years old, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The second passenger, female Black 12 years old, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the news release states.

The driver was seriously injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital, the sheriff’s department reported.

“The driver is being investigated as possibly driving under the influence at the time of the incident,” according to the sheriff’s news release. Her name was being withheld, and she had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.

UPDATE: Eastside Union School District Superintendent Dr. Joshua Lightle issued a statement Wednesday morning regarding the incident. Read it below:

“Eastside Union School District officials confirmed today that a single car accident occurred on Tuesday evening in a driveway adjacent to the district offices. The district is currently cooperating with law enforcement to determine the details of the incident that may have involved two Eastside USD students who sustained major injuries. Eastside Union School District and school administrators wish to thank everyone for their concern and continued diligence as the safety of our students remains our top priority. There are no other details to report at this time.”

