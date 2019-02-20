Gov. Newsom endorses Sen. Holly Mitchell in L.A. County board race

LOS ANGELES – Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday endorsed Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, in her bid for a seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

“Creating a California for all requires strong leadership throughout the state,” Newsom said. “Senator Mitchell is adept at ensuring the needs of California’s most vulnerable populations are accounted for in funding and legislation that improves day-to-day lives and strengthens communities.”

Newsom announced his endorsement Tuesday, Feb. 19, at a meet-and-greet event with Mitchell in Los Angeles. Mitchell said she was honored by the endorsement and pointed to the importance of Los Angeles County.

“The realities and hopes of residents in Los Angeles County are part of our shared values and future as a state,” Mitchell said.

The former assemblywoman has served for two years as chair of the state Senate’s Budget and Fiscal Review Committee and highlighted her work to expand funding for working families, seniors, students and infants.

Also vying to replace Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who will be termed out in 2020 after representing the Second District for 12 years, are Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson; former council member and one-time mayoral candidate Jan Perry; civil rights activist Earl Ofari Hutchinson; and community advocate Sharis Rhodes.

Ridley-Thomas has begun fundraising for a 2020 campaign for Wesson’s city council seat.

