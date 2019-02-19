Suspect arrested in Lancaster homicide

LANCASTER – A 39-year-old California City man who had been called a person of interest in a Lancaster homicide was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder, authorities announced.

Manuel Berryman turned himself in to authorities at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station around 12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Berryman had been wanted for questioning in the Jan. 3 killing of 61- year-old Frank Borsotti of Lancaster. Borsotti died after he was beaten outside a Jack in the Box restaurant in the 436000 block of 10th Street West, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies were sent around 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 3 to the parking lot of the restaurant to investigate a report of an assault, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Upon the deputies’ arrival, they found the victim on the ground suffering from obvious trauma,” according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Borsotti was pronounced dead at a hospital about five hours later. His cause of death was blunt force head trauma, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Berryman is scheduled to be arraigned on the murder charge Feb. 20 at the Antelope Valley courthouse, according to LASD inmate records.

