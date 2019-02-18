Missing 85-year-old man from Mohave located at Mexico border

PALMDALE – An 85-year-old man reported missing by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona and last seen in Palmdale was apprehended while crossing the border from Mexico into San Diego, authorities said.

Charles Dearstien was contacted by a sheriff’s deputy at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, in Palmdale and the deputy believed he was coherent with no apparent mental issues, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Dearstein was driving a 2002 red Ford Ranger on his way to Kingman, AZ but never made it, the news release states.

The U.S. Border Patrol noticed Dearstein in his vehicle on Sunday, Feb. 17, at the border crossing. He was taken into custody around 11 p.m. and taken to a hospital while efforts were underway to locate his relatives.

