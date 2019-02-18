Deputy shoots, injures knife-wielding man in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man with a knife in Lancaster Sunday evening, authorities said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, in the 500 block of West Milling Street in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Lancaster Station deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a male Hispanic adult who was possibly mentally ill and armed with a knife. The suspect was holding the knife to his own throat and walking around local businesses in the area of Milling Street and Sierra Highway,” the news release states.

Responding deputies found the suspect at the end of an alley, behind the businesses. When they tried to talk to him, “he advanced toward the deputies while holding the knife in his hand and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The suspect sustained at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release. The suspect’s identity was not immediately released.

No deputies were injured in the incident and no further injuries have been reported.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is encouraged to call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

