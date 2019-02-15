Yellen Park shade structures ready for use

PALMDALE – Palmdale city officials and elected representatives gathered at Yellen Park in Palmdale Friday for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of six new shade structures installed above picnic tables throughout the park.

Among those in attendance were Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Mayor Pro Tem Austin Bishop, Councilmember Juan Carrillo; Chuck Bostwick, field representative for Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger; Patsy Ayala, field representative for Senator Scott Wilk; and Brandon Roque, field representative for Assemblyman Tom Lackey

“These new shade structures will make coming to Yellen Park a much more comfortable experience than ever before,” Hofbauer said.

The project was funded by $128,000 of Los Angeles County Proposition A grant funds.

Yellen Park will host a Yappy Hour event on April 11, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. City staff will be on hand to provide helpful and useful safety information for dog owners.

About Yellen Park

In 2001, the Yellen Family gifted a 25 acre parcel of land to the city of Palmdale for the purpose of constructing a park or public recreation facility named in memory of Samuel Yellen. Phase I officially opened on June 1, 2017, featuring a play area, multi-purpose turf field, exercise equipment, adventure play structure and dog park.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

