Person critically injured when garage roof collapses in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The roof of a garage collapsed in Palmdale Friday afternoon, trapping one person who was freed and rushed to a hospital in critical condition, the county fire department reported.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, on the 6300 block of W. Theodore Court. Firefighters and an Urban Search and Rescue Team were dispatched to the scene.

The unidentified victim was extricated from the collapsed structure by about 2:15 p.m. and taken to a trauma center, according to the county fire department.

