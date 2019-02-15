Countdown to 15th annual Bridal Show



LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center is gearing up for the 15th annual Bridal Show, a one-stop shop for all wedding planning needs.

It’s happening from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, inside the H.W. Hunter Pavilion, located at 2551 West Avenue H. Admission is free and parking is $5.

The event will feature nearly 100 exhibitors offering advice on a variety of products and services, including invitations, wedding cakes, flowers, decorations, music, jewelry, photography, catering and more. Many vendors will be offering specials and giveaways for Bridal Show attendees.

The A.V. Fair and Event Center booth will showcase food samples prepared by Friends of the Antelope Valley Fair (in-house catering service). Representatives at the booth will also offer creative ideas for private events held in Fairgrounds buildings, which are available for weddings, receptions, Quinceañeras and other special events.

This year’s event will feature a fashion show, presented by Quinceañeras by R&R at 1 p.m., and another show at 3 p.m., presented by David’s Bridal and Men’s Wearhouse. Drawings will be held during the shows for valuable prizes.

The Fun After Forty Ballroom Dance Club also will perform on the fashion show stage, and limousine rides on-site will be conducted by Desert Star Limousines.

For a complete list of 2019 Bridal Show vendors, click here.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center.]

