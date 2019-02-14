Wanted: Local artists and authors for Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is looking for local authors and artists to participate in the fourth annual Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival scheduled for Saturday, April 27.

“If you are a published author or an artist of any age, live in Palmdale or the Antelope Valley, and would be interested in selling your books or displaying your art and can provide a copy of your best work, then we’d love to have you as part of this Festival,” said Palmdale City Library Director Robert Shupe.

Each selected author or artist will be provided a table, chair and shade for a specified length of time during the Festival. Artists will be hosted indoors.

Interested persons should apply by March 5 at www.CityofPalmdale.org or www.cityofpalmdale.org/Library with the following information:

Author/artist name, phone number and email address

Title(s), genre(s) and audience

Publication dates and names of publishers of books to be promoted

Authors should plan to provide a copy of their best work for use in the evaluation process. Participants may bring or mail their work to: Palmdale City Library, Attn: Janet McLagan, 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., Palmdale, CA 93550 by March 5.

For more information, call 661267-5226.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

