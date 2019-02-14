Detectives investigate apparent murder-attempted suicide in Lake LA

LAKE LOS ANGELES – A man was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after he allegedly gunned down a woman inside a Lake Los Angeles home and then turned the gun on himself — all with an infant nearby, authorities said.

The shootings occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, inside a home in the 16200 block of Newmont Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies from the Lancaster Station responded to a possible spousal assault/man with a gun call. Upon the deputies’ arrival, they attempted to make contact with the occupants. They then heard gunshots coming from the residence and then did not hear anything further,” the news release states.

“Deputies were not successful after several call-outs and several attempts to make contact with the persons inside,” the news release states.

A SWAT team responded to the scene, and deputies entered the home a couple hours later.

“They found a female adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound (who) was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release states. Her name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives.

They also found a man who had been shot and wounded, and they recovered a firearm at the scene, according to the sheriff’s news release.

The man was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. His name was not released. An infant was found unharmed at the location, the sheriff’s department reported.

“The incident at this time appears to be a murder/suicide,” the sheriff’s news release states said. “The relationship of the two persons is not being released at this time. Detectives are not seeking additional suspects.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

–