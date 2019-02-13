The Antelope Valley Times

Sheriff’s detectives investigate remains found near Palmdale

PALMDALE – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of human remains in an unincorporated area outside Palmdale.

The remains were found around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, in a remote area near the intersection of 235th Street East and Avenue T, near Llano, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A news photographer at the scene said the body was in a bullet- riddled, burned out vehicle out of view from the nearest roads.

No details were immediately released about how long the remains may have been at the location, or the unidentified decedent’s age or gender.

  1. This is definitely a Mexican Cartel hit. I got information from my organization, “Power Strike” that they know the people who ordered the killing of the young man in that burned out car. Power Strike knows the names of all the different Cartel members in Palmdale.

    Mejia, the under boss, ordered the murder of Jose Ahumada.

    The kidnapping of Jose Ahumada was a Cartel hit. The burned body in Lake Los Angeles was a Cartel hit. There will be several other murders that will occur in Palmdale that will be Cartel hits.

    This was a Cartel hit:
    PALMDALE (CBSLA) – Three men were found shot to death and a fourth wounded in Palmdale late Wednesday night.

